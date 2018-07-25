Donald Trump meets Jean-Claude Juncker at White House for crunch trade talks

President Donald Trump has met with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, at the White House for talks aimed at averting an all out EU-US trade war.

Prior to the summit, the president, in typical Trump fashion, fired off a warning shot to the EU by declaring on Twitter that "Trade tariffs are the greatest", something that may worry Mr Juncker.

The president has threatened to add 20% duty on EU vehicles entering America in retaliation to the EU's new tariffs on typical American products such as bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice.

The EU's latest tariffs came in response to worldwide duty imposed by the US president that added 25% onto steel imports and 10% on aluminium imports.