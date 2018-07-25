'I think my wife did not make it': Rescuers desperately search for missing after dozens killed in Greek wildfires

Rescue crews are searching through charred homes and ruined cars for the missing after wildfires devastated seaside areas near the Greek capital, killing at least 74 people and sending thousands fleeing.

One man told ITV News that he is worried that his wife is still missing in Mati, east of Athens.

Panagiotis Dagalos, his wife and baby were trapped inside their car surrounded by flames.

"The fire came here very quickly, we lost the chance to take the car and runaway... because the road is blocked," he said.

"The first thing we thought was how to get the baby and run away. But, I think my wife did not make it."

His wife, Calliope, is still listed as missing on an improvised website that has happened the names of those unaccounted for.

There was no official indication how many people might be missing, and some people took to social media and Greek television stations with appeals for information on their loved ones.

The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of areas affected by the fires.