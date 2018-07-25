- ITV Report
Stamps mark Pope’s upcoming visit to Ireland
Two new stamps have been created to mark the historic visit of Pope Francis to Ireland next month.
Strong demand is expected from stamp collectors and others for the 500,000 1 euro stamps carrying the image of Pope Francis with a dove taking flight in St Peter’s Square.
Around 100,000 of the 1.50 euro international stamps feature a family and their dog walking along a beach.
The stamps have been designed by Dublin-based Vermillion Design.
The stamps will go on sale from Thursday while specially designed First Day Covers, stamp miniature sheets and souvenir sheets are also being sold.
Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said the stamps were a fitting tribute to what he said will be a “memorable and uplifting visit” of the Papal to the World Meeting of Families in August.
Aileen Mooney, who works for a team that look after the annual stamp programme at the General Post Office in Dublin, said the stamps have been created to commemorate the event.
She said: “This is one of the most significant international events that will take place in Ireland in 2018.
“We have a head of state and the leader of one of the world’s largest religions coming to Ireland.
“For a lot of people this will be something they will remember for the rest of their lives so An Post have created these stamps.”
She explained that the idea behind the family on the beach stamp represents inter-generational families spending time together and reflecting on life.
Aileen added: “The two images are very carefully chosen to bring across the message of what World Meeting of Families is about.
“This is a stamp that will travel all over the world.”
Both stamps will be available for a year.
Emma O’Shea, 11, from Dublin, who helped launch the stamp said it was an honour to be part of the historic event.
She said: “I will be going to Croke Park and Phoenix Park, it will be a very exciting week.”
The ninth World Meeting of Families pastoral congress in Dublin takes place between August 23 and 25.