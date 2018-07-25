Stamps mark Pope’s upcoming visit to Ireland

Two new stamps have been created to mark the historic visit of Pope Francis to Ireland next month. Strong demand is expected from stamp collectors and others for the 500,000 1 euro stamps carrying the image of Pope Francis with a dove taking flight in St Peter’s Square. Around 100,000 of the 1.50 euro international stamps feature a family and their dog walking along a beach.

The new stamps commemorate the historic visit of Pope Francis to the World Meeting of Families in Ireland Credit: Cate McCurray/PA

The stamps have been designed by Dublin-based Vermillion Design. The stamps will go on sale from Thursday while specially designed First Day Covers, stamp miniature sheets and souvenir sheets are also being sold. Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said the stamps were a fitting tribute to what he said will be a “memorable and uplifting visit” of the Papal to the World Meeting of Families in August. Aileen Mooney, who works for a team that look after the annual stamp programme at the General Post Office in Dublin, said the stamps have been created to commemorate the event.

