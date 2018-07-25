Suicide bombings kill dozens in southern Syria

A series of suicide bombings and attacks in southern Syria have killed 38 people, state media reported, blaming Islamic State militants for the carnage. The attacks, the worst in recent months, were reminiscent of the violence by IS that previously spread mayhem across the country, already ravaged by the civil war. Al-Ikhbariya state-run TV showed images from several locations in Sweida province where the bombers blew themselves up, including a vegetable market and a busy square in the provincial capital, also called Sweida. The rare attacks in Sweida and its capital, a predominantly Druze city, came amid a government offensive in the country’s south. Government forces are battling an IS affiliate near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights area and the border with Jordan.

Bashar Assad’s forces have retaken swathes of territory Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP

IS has been largely defeated in Syria and Iraq, but still has pockets of territory it controls in eastern and southern Syria. Since its offensive started in June, President Bashar Assad’s forces have retaken territories controlled by the rebels along the Golan Heights frontier and are now fighting militants in the country’s southern tip. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes in the Sweida countryside and the bombings in the provincial capital killed 56 people, including 28 pro-government fighters, four attackers and 12 militants. The discrepancy in death tolls is common in the early hours of such large attacks.

Syrian troops in Daraa province Credit: Sana/AP