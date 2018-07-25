Talks continue in Brussels in effort to avoid ‘no-deal’ Brexit

The meetings come after Theresa May confirmed she had taken personal charge of the negotiations, with Mr Raab “deputising” for her in Brussels.

The latest round of talks will continue on Thursday when Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab holds another meeting with Michel Barnier.

Brexit talks will continue in Brussels as efforts continue to find a UK-EU deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs he had asked officials to “work up options for stockpiling” by the pharmaceutical industry, while Mr Raab said the Government would also take steps to ensure an “adequate food supply”.

Part of the Government’s planning for a “no-deal Brexit” involves securing supplies of food and medicines.

The risks of not reaching a Brexit deal were underlined by Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

Tory Eurosceptics have voiced concerns that Mr Raab’s department has been sidelined by Number 10 and Mrs May’s Europe Adviser Olly Robbins.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sarah Wollaston, chairwoman of the Commons Health Select Committee, called for more clarity about the Government’s plans.

The pro-EU Tory said: “We have been calling for some time for the Government to set out the full consequences of no deal.”

She told BBC’s Newsnight: “It’s not just about stockpiling here, there are some products that can’t be stockpiled.

“Around 700,000 diagnostic tests every year in the NHS require medical radioisotopes but these have very short shelf-lives, they can’t be stockpiled and they aren’t manufactured here.”

In Brussels, officials will discuss the future relationship, the Ireland-Northern Ireland situation and the remaining issues in the withdrawal agreement.

Mr Raab told MPs he would be “going out to Brussels on Thursday striving very hard with our team to get the very best deal”.

But he insisted the UK would not “cower” in talks with Brussels.

“What I’m not going to do is wallow in pessimism about the state of this country in relation to Brexit and we are going to go into these negotiations with economic confidence and political ambition,” he told the Exiting the EU Select Committee.

“I am going to bring to Mr Barnier and to the whole enterprise as much energy as I can.

“What I am not going to do is allow us to cower in the corner, afraid of our own shadow, about the potential that that energy and that ambition and that principle and that pragmatism isn’t reciprocated on the other side.”