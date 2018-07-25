Teenage biker banned after helmet cam captures 105mph ride

A motorcyclist has been banned from the roads after he was caught out by his own helmet camera doing 105mph on a 40mph road.

Dennis Kuzmenok, 19, of Kent Road, Southampton, was stopped by police after he was involved in an accident in the centre of the city.

When officers examined his helmet camera they found footage showing he had previously driven 105mph on the 40mph Thomas Lewis Way and had also driven at 120mph on the M3.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “While the speeds shown on the speedometer are slightly higher, the court was told that its accuracy was out by 8%, so the speeds were reduced to reflect that.