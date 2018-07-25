UK Weather Forecast: Dry, sunny and hot for many today.

Most places will stay dry today with plenty of hot sunshine, especially southeast England. Chance of an isolated shower in East Anglia. Skies will be cloudier in far northwest Scotland with a few showers.

Staying dry and warm overnight for most places with clear skies. Patchy low cloud could move into eastern counties of England overnight.

Low cloud quickly clearing giving a mostly sunny and hot day on Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms forming over east, north and central England. Heavy rain moving into the far northwest later

Scattered heavy thunderstorms across northeast England on Friday, then later in the south. Very hot in southeast England but less hot elsewhere. Fresher for the weekend with sunshine and some showers.