UK Weather Forecast: Exceptionally hot for some to end the week

Clear and dry for all overnight, although patchy low cloud and mist could drift into East Anglia, Lincolnshire and parts of Yorkshire overnight. Warm in towns and cities, but a little fresher in the countryside.

A mostly sunny and hot day on Thursday, but isolated thunderstorms may develop over central and eastern England later. Not as hot in western areas with rain reaching the far northwest.

Exceptionally hot in eastern and southeastern areas on Friday, sparking scattered severe thunderstorms, especially northeast England. Turning less hot into the weekend with rain in the west by Sunday.