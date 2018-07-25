US heiress charged with aiding ‘branding cult’

An heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune has been arrested in a probe into a self-improvement organisation accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into sex. Clare Bronfman, 39, a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr, surrendered to the FBI and pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges. She was freed from custody following a late-afternoon court appearance in New York where she pledged to post a 100 million dollar (£76 million) bond to ensure her return to court. US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis set the high amount after prosecutors said Bronfman was a flight risk and hearing she has a net worth of roughly 200 million dollars (£152 million), including a stake in an island resort in Fiji.

Clare Bronfman leaves federal court in Brooklyn Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

Bronfman, who appeared in court wearing flip-flops and a T-shirt, did not comment as she left a federal courthouse in Brooklyn. She will remain under house arrest following her release. A former competitor in international equestrian showjumping competitions, Bronfman is accused in an indictment of taking a number of steps to help NXIVM’s founder and leader, Keith Raniere, control members of the upstate New York group, including identity theft, interception of electronic communications and money laundering. She was part of an “inner circle” of loyalists who “committed a broad range of serious crimes from identity theft and obstruction of justice to sex trafficking, all to promote and protect Raniere and NXIVM”, US attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. Raniere was arrested in Mexico this year and taken to the US to face charges that he, along with an adherent, the TV actress Allison Mack, coerced followers into becoming slaves to senior members.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.