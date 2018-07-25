US politician who used racial slur on Baron Cohen show to resign

A US legislator who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on British star Sacha Baron Cohen’s new TV series will resign, according to officials

Jason Spencer will step down at the end of the month, a spokesman for Georgia House speaker David Ralston told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In Sunday night’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America? Cohen poses as an Israeli military expert who persuades Mr Spencer to take part in several outlandish exercises. The legislator is told they’re making a counter-terrorism video.