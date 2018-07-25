US wants a fair trade deal, Trump tells EU leaders

US President Donald Trump has told European leaders that the US wants a “fair trade deal” with the European Union as both sides sought to defuse tensions in an escalating trade battle involving some of the world’s biggest economies. Seated in the Oval Office, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Mr Trump that the two trading partners were “allies, not enemies” and said they needed to work together to address recent frictions involving Mr Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on car imports and EU plans to retaliate.

“We should talk about reducing tariffs instead of increasing them,” Mr Juncker said, as Mr Trump nodded. The president again suggested the two sides could one day have no tariffs or barriers or subsidies on their products. “We just want it to be a level playing field for our farmers, for our manufacturers, for everybody,” Mr Trump said, suggesting the EU could also be a “big beneficiary” of a revised trading agreement. The negotiations at the White House came as Mr Trump has provoked a series of trade disputes with global trading partners, including China, whom he accused of employing “vicious” tactics aimed at hurting American farmers.

