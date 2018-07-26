20,000 fans expected at Overwatch League eSports final

The rising popularity of eSports will be further in evidence on Friday when the first ever Overwatch League Grand Final takes place in front of more than 20,000 people in New York. Held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn – a venue more accustomed to hosting major sporting and music events – the finale of Overwatch’s first eSports league will be contested over two nights between London Spitfire and Philadelphia Fusion. Multiplayer shooting game Overwatch has been hugely popular with online players since its launch in 2016 and its first competitive championship will feature a total prize pot of more than 1.4 million dollars (£1 million).

The critically acclaimed multiplayer game is played between two teams of six, with each player selecting from a roster of 20 characters to build their squad and defeat the opposing team. Since launch, it has amassed a fan base of more than 40 million players. eSports is rapidly becoming one of the biggest live event markets of the 21st century, now regularly selling out arenas to fans wanting to watch professional gamers attempt to win multi-million dollar tournaments. Despite the meteoric rise of the game and the trend of professional gaming, the Overwatch League’s own commissioner Nate Nanzer has admitted his shock at the competition’s achievement of selling out its venue well in advance of the event.

(Activision Blizzard) Credit: Activision Blizzard