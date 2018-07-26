Amazon sales up 39% as Jeff Bezos praises rise of Alexa

Amazon continues to move towards becoming one of the world’s first trillion dollar companies as it reported a 39% sales increase in its latest financial results.

The e-commerce and technology giant reported net sales of 52.9 billion dollars (£40.3bn), up from 38 billion dollars (£29bn) in the same quarter last year.

While this was slightly below analyst expectations of just over 53 billion dollars, the company’s profits were much higher than anticipated, at 2.5 billion dollars (£1.9bn), up from 197 million (£150m) this time last year.

It was expected the company would report net income of around 1.2 billion dollars.

In his statement on the results, Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos chose to focus on the success of the company’s virtual assistant, Alexa.

The artificial intelligence-powered assistant started life as the heart of Amazon’s Echo line of smart speakers, but is now becoming increasingly integrated into other devices.