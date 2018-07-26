Banned driver who killed two young brothers has jail term increased

A speeding driver who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run while high on drugs has been given a tougher sentence by senior judges.

Robert Brown was banned from driving, travelling at more than twice the speed limit and had taken a cocktail of drugs when he mowed down Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two.

The 53-year-old was jailed for nine years at Warwick Crown Court in April after admitting all charges against him, including two counts of death by dangerous driving.

But his sentence was increased to 10-and-a-half years on Wednesday at the Court of Appeal in London.

Sir Brian Leveson, sitting with two other judges, said the case justified a term “at the very top of the sentencing range”.

He said: “It does not need this court to underline that the impact of these offences has been truly catastrophic on the family of these two boys.

“We have read the victim personal statements provided by their mother and eight-year-old brother and recognise that no sentence which the court can impose will ever make up for the loss that they have suffered.”

The boys were on their way to a park with their mother Louise Platt-May when they were struck by Brown’s Ford Focus as they crossed MacDonald Road, Coventry, in February.

Mrs Platt-May called for the Government to introduce stiffer penalties for “drivers who think they are above the law” after Brown was jailed.

Their father Reece Platt-May was found dead while on holiday in Greece in May.