BBC begins bid to contest Sir Cliff Richard privacy ruling

BBC bosses have begun an appeal process after losing a High Court privacy fight with Sir Cliff Richard.

The 77-year-old singer sued over BBC coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following a child sex assault allegation.

Earlier this month, Mr Justice Mann ruled in Sir Cliff’s favour following a High Court trial in London.

The judge concluded coverage was a “very serious” privacy invasion and awarded Sir Cliff £210,000 damages.

He said the award would be made up of £190,000 to cover the “general effect” coverage had on Sir Cliff’s life – plus £20,000 because the BBC had aggravated harm by nominating coverage for an award.