BBC refused permission to challenge Sir Cliff Richard privacy ruling

BBC bosses have failed to persuade a High Court judge to give them the go-ahead to challenge his ruling on a privacy fight with Sir Cliff Richard.

The 77-year-old singer sued over BBC coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following a child sex assault allegation.

Earlier this month Mr Justice Mann ruled in Sir Cliff’s favour following a High Court trial in London.

The judge concluded coverage was a “very serious” privacy invasion and awarded Sir Cliff £210,000 damages.

He said the award would be made up of £190,000 to cover the “general effect” coverage had on Sir Cliff’s life, plus £20,000 because the BBC had aggravated harm by nominating coverage for an award.

BBC bosses have to get permission to appeal by showing they have a realistic chance of overturning the ruling.

Either Mr Justice Mann or a Court of Appeal judge could give that permission.

Lawyers representing the BBC on Thursday began that process at a follow-up hearing in London, asking Mr Justice Mann to give the BBC the go-ahead to mount an appeal.

But the judge refused.