BBC seeks permission to challenge privacy ruling in favour of Sir Cliff Richard

BBC bosses are waiting to see whether a High Court judge will give them the go-ahead to challenge his ruling on a privacy fight with Sir Cliff Richard.

The 77-year-old singer sued over BBC coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following a child sex assault allegation.

Earlier this month, Mr Justice Mann ruled in Sir Cliff’s favour following a High Court trial in London.

The judge concluded that coverage was a “very serious” privacy invasion and awarded Sir Cliff £210,000 damages.

He said the award would be made up of £190,000 to cover the “general effect” coverage had on Sir Cliff’s life – plus £20,000, because the BBC had aggravated harm by nominating coverage for an award.

BBC bosses have to get permission to appeal by showing that they have a realistic chance of overturning the ruling.

Either Mr Justice Mann or a Court of Appeal judge could give that permission.

Lawyers representing the BBC on Thursday began that process at a follow-up hearing in London.

They asked Mr Justice Mann to give the BBC the go-ahead to mount an appeal.

The judge is due to announce his decision in the next few hours.