Burns’ words behind new technique to spot forgeries

Scientists have developed a new way to distinguish between real and fake historical documents by focusing on the work of Robert Burns.

Researchers used a technique called direct infusion mass spectrometry to analyse the ink and paper of both authenticated and forged Burns’ manuscripts.

They then developed a classification system which accurately distinguishes Burns’ real handwriting from the fakes.

They tested 12 documents – three real Burns documents from different periods of the bard’s life, and nine fakes from the 1890s by notorious forger Alexander Smith.

The technique lifts ink from the paper surface in a way that does not visibly damage the original material and can be done outside the laboratory, enabling widespread use.

Researchers also found Burns was mixing an ink made from carbonised ivory, sulphuric acid and stale beer with another ink made with wine to achieve writing lustre and consistency on some documents.