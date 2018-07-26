Child sex dolls seized during searches by Garda exploitation unit

A number of child sex dolls have been seized from a residence during searches by the Garda online child exploitation unit.

Gardai say although there have been instances in Ireland where dolls were seized by customs, this is the first time they have been found in a home, and labelled it a cause for extreme concern.

The searches were carried out under Operation Ketch ll, which targets suspects who possess, import and distribute online child abuse material.

Between July 23 and July 26 search warrants were executed in 31 addresses across 15 counties.

Although still in the early stages of the operation, Garda personnel say they expect the final tally of video and images to be in the hundreds of thousands.

In just one residence, terabytes of material were seized which amounts to over 1,000 hours of child abuse video imagery.