CNN reporter barred from White House event for asking 'inappropriate' questions

Kaitlan Collins says she was excluded from a White House event after asking 'inappropriate' questions Credit: AP

A CNN reporter says she was excluded from a White House event after asking about recordings made by Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. The decision to ban Kaitlan Collins sparked complaints by the White House Correspondents Association, which called it “wrong-headed, and weak” and criticism from Fox News, usually seen as a supporter of Mr Trump. Ms Collins was barred from a Rose Garden event for asking "inappropriate" questions at an earlier press event.

The question came during a photo opportunity with European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker . Credit: PA

Acting as the White House pool reporter - one of a rotating group of journalists, who will attend an event and write about the president - Ms Collins asked about an audio recording of the Mr Trump purportedly discussing payments to a former Playboy model with Mr Cohen. The question came during a photo opportunity with European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and was ignored by the US President. Shortly afterwards, Ms Collins says communications director Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Sanders barred her from the press conference with Mr Trump and Mr Juncker.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders barred Ms Collins from the press conference Credit: PA

Ms Sanders defended the decision to exclude the journalist in a brief statement but didn't name Ms Collins:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a video posted on Twitter by another reporter, Ms Collins can be heard asking questions along with other pool reporters.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Broadcaster CNN accused the White House of stifling the free press in a statement addressing the situation. “This decision to bar a member of the press is retaliatory in nature and not indicative of an open and free press. We demand better,” CNN said. Mr Trump has frequently complained about CNN's coverage of his presidency, saying he feels it is unfair.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Fox News chief political correspondent Bret Baier, who is frequently praised by Trump, expressed support for CNN. The reporters comments coincided with a statement from the president of Fox News, Jay Wallace, siding with the rival network. "We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press," Mr Wallace said in a statement.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.