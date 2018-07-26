MMA star McGregor avoids prison with guilty plea over New York brawl

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been sentenced to five days’ community service in the US after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. The mixed martial artist, 30, escaped a jail term after facing criminal charges over an incident in New York in April involving other fighters. As part of a deal with prosecutors the former world champion was also ordered to undertake an anger management class.

Outside the New York City courtroom, McGregor said: “I am thankful to the district attorney and judge for allowing me to move forward.” He thanked his friends, family and fans for their support. Court proceedings followed an incident at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre on April 5. McGregor had handed himself in to police after footage emerged of the chaotic scenes. It appeared to show him, flanked by an entourage, making several attempts to rush a bus containing rival fighters and being stopped from throwing a metal crowd barrier at it.

McGregor was a UFC champion at two different weights. Credit: AP

The Dubliner was a titan of the sport and the UFC’s first two-weight champion. The successful athlete and businessman has been a divisive presence due to his quick temper, flashy tastes and trash-talking of rivals, but quickly became one of UFC’s most bankable stars after signing a contract in 2013. His rapid ascendancy saw him capture two belts before jumping sports to face undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in a money-spinning crossover bout in Las Vegas last August. He lost the fight and has not competed since. McGregor was this year stripped of his UFC lightweight belt.

