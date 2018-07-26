- ITV Report
Device detonated outside US embassy in Beijing
An explosion outside the US embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who only injured himself, according to Chinese police.
Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy.
The police statement said the man was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.
A statement from the US embassy in Beijing said: "There was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, there were no injuries and there was no damage to embassy property. The local police responded."
Beijing police described it as a "suspected firecracker device" which caused a fire.
The bomber injured his hand during the incident but there was no danger to his life and he was immediately sent to hospital.
There was no mention of the US Embassy in the police statement.
Most mentions of the explosion have been tightly censored and removed from China's social media site Weibo.