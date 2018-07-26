Disgraced bishop’s indecency caution decision wrong, abuse inquiry told

A decision to caution disgraced former bishop Peter Ball in 1993 was made despite no admission of an offence being given to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard.

The decision, eventually handed down by Gloucester police on advice from the CPS, was “wrong”, admitted Gregor McGill, director of legal services at the CPS.

The disgraced ex-Bishop of Gloucester was cautioned in 1993 for gross indecency following allegations of sexual abuse.

Mr McGill, who gave evidence to the inquiry on Thursday, said that not all of the necessary conditions for a caution were met.

This included Ball having to make a “full and unequivocal” admission to the gross indecency offence – a condition set out in a letter sent to Ball’s lawyers from the CPS.

But Mr McGill told IICSA counsel Fiona Scolding QC: “(The CPS) haven’t seen anything. It may well be buried in amongst the papers.”

Ball’s lawyers accepted the caution in a letter sent back in March 1993, but did not make the required admission. Mr McGill, who was not involved in the first investigation, said he would have re-interviewed Ball on tape.

The CPS also claimed in 1993 that it had “substantial and reliable evidence” to prosecute Ball for indecent assault and gross indecency during the first investigation, but ultimately handed down the caution for one offence, a letter written to Ball’s lawyers at the time showed.

Mr McGill told the inquiry that such claims were wrong and “confusing”.