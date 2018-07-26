Dozens evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in north-west London. Fifty people had been evacuated from the block, while two others on the first floor left the building with assistance from crews after concerns about the stability of the roof. No-one needed hospital treatment after the fire, London Ambulance Service said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The London Fire Brigade said 15 engines were at the scene in Inglewood Road, West Hampstead, after being called at just after 1am on Thursday. Pictures posted on social media showed the blaze visible for miles. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The fire affected a five-storey building Credit: @Matt4lis/PA