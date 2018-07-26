Drone ban for children proposed

Children could be banned from owning drones weighing at least 250 grams.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is considering introducing the age restriction as part of a safety crackdown amid growing misuse of the gadgets.

Many small drones are lighter than 250 grams, but children would be stopped from owning heavier versions which can fly further and cause more damage.

Children would only be able to fly the heavier devices if they were owned and registered by an adult.

Other measures being considered include giving police the power to issue on-the-spot fines of up to £300 for misuse and the ability to seize drones being used irresponsibly.

The DfT is also considering using of new technology to protect public events, critical national infrastructure and prisons from drone disruption.