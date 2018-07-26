- ITV Report
Eat, Shop, Save: new series starts today
Does life feel like one big circus act? Juggling the kids, dinners, shopping, saving and then on top of all that...balancing quality time with family AND trying to fit exercise in somewhere amongst all the madness?
Sounds like a lot - well it is, for a good majority of the nation, too - so you’re not alone.
But fear not, because Eat, Shop, Save is back with a vengeance to help you cook smarter, save serious money and get fit all at the same time!
There are bucketloads of handful tips and tricks in this years series.
So what are some of the things you can you expect?
- How to turn your favourite takeaway into healthy family favourites
- Why frozen is sometimes better than fresh
- The best tricks to save on your weekly shop
- How to fit exercise into the most time-stretched of schedules and make it fun for all the family.
...and trust us, that’s just a handful of the tips we have in our back pocket!
Give us a watch
Eat, Shop, Save will air on Thursday 26th July 2018 on ITV at 7:30pm for 4 weekly episodes.
Did you know we have a book?
Yes, that’s right. We’re pleased to tell you that all the recipes from this series, plus the favourites from series one and a whole lot more are available in the Eat, Shop, Save cookbook and meal planner!
