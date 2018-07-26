Eight children escape deliberate house fire unharmed

Eight children have escaped a house fire which was started deliberately in Antrim, police said.

No-one was injured but detectives are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

An accelerant was ignited at the front of the house on Islay Street just after midnight on Thursday.

A PSNI statement said: “There were 10 people in the house at the time of the incident – two adults and eight children aged between one and 13.

“The front door and its surround were completely destroyed.”

There was also damage to the interior hallway and smoke damage to the front of the house.