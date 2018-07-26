Eurostar station staff to strike after talks break down

Eurostar station staff based at London’s St Pancras are to go on strike on Saturday, claiming they face “shocking and dangerous” working conditions because of repeated service failures and breakdowns.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for 24 hours after talks broke down without agreement.

The union claimed the international terminal at St Pancras has been reduced to “chaos”, with staff bearing the brunt of public anger over delays to services.

Around 140 staff are involved in the dispute.