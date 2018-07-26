Ex-banker admits breaking judges’ orders over cash row with ex-wife

A former banker embroiled in a money row with his ex-wife has admitted breaking judges’ orders and being in contempt of court.

Businessman Oscar Olu-Williams has told a High Court judge that he failed to provide documents detailing financial information and failed to tell Melanie Olu-Williams that he had sold shares.

He admitted breaking orders and breaching an undertaking at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London after Miss Olu-Williams launched contempt proceedings and asked for him to be committed to jail.

A judge on Thursday adjourned sentencing but said Mr Olu-Williams would not be jailed.

Mr Justice Williams indicated that Mr Olu-Williams would be fined.