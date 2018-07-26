Ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson thanks hospital staff in first message since undergoing brain surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson has issued a message of thanks to medical staff who helped him recover following a brain haemorrhage, saying that without their care he "would not be sitting here today".

The former Manchester United manager also thank fans for their support and promised he would be back later in the season to watch his team.

Sir Alex, 76, was speaking publicly for the first time since undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage he suffered in May.

In the video released by Manchester United, Sir Alex thanked the staff of Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals.

"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. Thank you from me and my family," he said.