- ITV Report
-
Ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson thanks hospital staff in first message since undergoing brain surgery
Sir Alex Ferguson has issued a message of thanks to medical staff who helped him recover following a brain haemorrhage, saying that without their care he "would not be sitting here today".
The former Manchester United manager also thank fans for their support and promised he would be back later in the season to watch his team.
Sir Alex, 76, was speaking publicly for the first time since undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage he suffered in May.
In the video released by Manchester United, Sir Alex thanked the staff of Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals.
"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. Thank you from me and my family," he said.
He also thanked all those who had sent messages of support during his illness.
"It's made me feel so humble, as [have] all the messages I've had from all over the world, wishing me the best - and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me.
"So thank you for that support you've given me.
"And lastly, I'll be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose [Mourinho] and the players."
Sir Alex is widely regarded as one of the most successful football managers of all time, having won 38 trophies at Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.
He was knighted in 1999 - the same year in which he guided Manchester United to a famous 'Treble' winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.