Former cricketer Imran Khan declares victory in Pakistan elections but ambiguity remains

Cricket star turned politician Imran Khan has declared victory for his party in Pakistan’s elections.

Mr Khan, who aspires to be the country’s next prime minister, said in a televised address to the nation that “thanks to God, we won and we were successful”.

He added that “if God wills, we will set an example” and promised to build a “new” Pakistan.

Pakistan’s election commission has not yet released official, final results but Mr Khan has maintained a commanding lead according to projections by many television stations, though it is unclear if he will have to form a collation government.

ITV News Correspondent Martin Geissler, who is in Pakistan, said the declaration was "an incredible moment" but there is still "a great deal of ambiguity" surrounding the result.

He said: "The electoral commission have not yet declared a result, there is a huge problem with the counting of the result

"The main opposition party are contesting this, they're alleging vote rigging, they're not going to respect the result.