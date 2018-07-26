- ITV Report
Former cricketer Imran Khan declares victory in Pakistan elections but ambiguity remains
Cricket star turned politician Imran Khan has declared victory for his party in Pakistan’s elections.
Mr Khan, who aspires to be the country’s next prime minister, said in a televised address to the nation that “thanks to God, we won and we were successful”.
He added that “if God wills, we will set an example” and promised to build a “new” Pakistan.
Pakistan’s election commission has not yet released official, final results but Mr Khan has maintained a commanding lead according to projections by many television stations, though it is unclear if he will have to form a collation government.
ITV News Correspondent Martin Geissler, who is in Pakistan, said the declaration was "an incredible moment" but there is still "a great deal of ambiguity" surrounding the result.
He said: "The electoral commission have not yet declared a result, there is a huge problem with the counting of the result
"The main opposition party are contesting this, they're alleging vote rigging, they're not going to respect the result.
"People are going to ask how [Khan] arrived at that conclusion so early and when we're going to hear something official.
"There is a concern here that the more this goes on and the more the tension is stoked by speeches like this, frustration may well spill over from political conversation and onto the streets."
Mr Khan’s message of a “new” Pakistan resonated with young voters in a country where 64% of its 200 million people are below the age of 30.
More than a dozen TV channels in Pakistan, based on official but partial counts, are projecting that Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is getting as many as 119 seats of the 270 National Assembly seats that were contested.