Former cricket star turned politician Imran Khan 'leads in count' after Pakistan election

The Pakistani election has been marred by allegations of fraud and militant violence after voters took to the polls on Wednesday.

Counting has been very slow, yet from the outset former cricket star Imran Khan and his party have maintained a commanding lead.

Before even half of the votes were counted, Mr Khan’s leading rival Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League, rejected the vote, generating fears that disgruntled losers could delay the formation of the next government.

The Pakistan Muslim League is the party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Khan told ITV News that he believes this election is "one of the freest and fairest" the country has seen.

"The 2013 election, all the parties said it was rigged. Twenty-two parties said the election was rigged and I was the only one who said there should be an investigation," he added.

"When asked if everyone's conscience can be clear now, Khan replied, "I'm clear... I'm clear."