- ITV Report
Former cricket star turned politician Imran Khan 'leads in count' after Pakistan election
The Pakistani election has been marred by allegations of fraud and militant violence after voters took to the polls on Wednesday.
Counting has been very slow, yet from the outset former cricket star Imran Khan and his party have maintained a commanding lead.
Before even half of the votes were counted, Mr Khan’s leading rival Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League, rejected the vote, generating fears that disgruntled losers could delay the formation of the next government.
The Pakistan Muslim League is the party of jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Mr Khan told ITV News that he believes this election is "one of the freest and fairest" the country has seen.
"The 2013 election, all the parties said it was rigged. Twenty-two parties said the election was rigged and I was the only one who said there should be an investigation," he added.
"When asked if everyone's conscience can be clear now, Khan replied, "I'm clear... I'm clear."
Officials say an official count will be declared on Thursday evening.
The winner will face a crumbling economy and bloodshed by militants, who sent a suicide bomber to a crowded polling station in the south-western city of Quetta to carry out a deadly attack that killed 31 people.
The parliamentary balloting marked only the second time in Pakistan’s 71-year history that a civilian government has handed power to another in the country of 200 million people.
But, there have been widespread concerns during the election campaign about manipulation by the military, which has directly or indirectly ruled Pakistan for most of its existence.
In a tweet on his official account, Pakistan’s military spokesman General Asif Ghafoor called accusations of interference “malicious propaganda”.
The military deployed 350,000 troops at the 85,000 polling stations. More than 11,000 candidates vied for 270 seats in the National Assembly, and 577 seats in four provincial assemblies.
Throughout the night, Mr Khan's supporters celebrated outside party offices nationwide.
He has appealed to the youth with promises of a new Pakistan, with 65% of Pakistan’s population under 30.