Heat-related deaths set to treble without action to protect people: MPs

Heat-related deaths are set to treble by mid-century unless the Government takes action to tackle the dangers of soaring summer temperatures, MPs warn.

More than 2,000 people died in just 10 days in 2003 when a heatwave pushed temperatures to as much as 38.5C (101.3F), and the Met Office warns that hot spells of a similar intensity will occur every other year by the 2040s.

Without the Government developing a strategy to protect vulnerable people, such as the elderly, numbers dying from the heat could rise to 7,000 a year by 2050, a report from the parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee said.

Ministers need to “stop playing pass the parcel” with local councils and the NHS and take action to ensure homes, hospitals, care homes, offices, cities, water supplies and transport networks can cope with rising temperatures.

The report is published as the UK swelters in a prolonged heatwave hitting northern Europe, with scientists warning that climate change is making such heat extremes more likely.

Heatwaves cause premature deaths from cardiac, kidney and respiratory disease, put pressure on health and social services and hit wellbeing and productivity.