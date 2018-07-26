Hot weather means baby Lena doesn’t need clothes, jokes Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has described his new baby daughter as “brilliant” and joked the hot weather has meant her clothes are redundant – he just uses nappies.

The former England Rugby World Cup star chatted about daughter Lena, born last month, when he arrived for the Sentebale Polo Cup, the Duke of Sussex’s charity fundraising event.

Wife Zara Tindall gave birth just over five weeks ago to her second child, who is one of the Queen’s seven great-grandchildren.