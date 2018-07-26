How long will the heatwave last? Your most Googled questions answered

As Britain faces potentially recordbreaking temperatures, here are some of the most Googled questions about the UK heatwave answered.

How long will the heatwave last?

The prolonged wave of hot weather is due to subside on Friday for most, although that will not necessarily mean the end of the hot weather for the coming weeks. The Met Office says that as we move into August, we are likely to see more “very warm” weather in parts.

When did the heatwave start?

It’s difficult to state this accurately as the definition of a heatwave varies from area to area depending on its normal average temperatures. To give a picture of the unusually dry summer so far, East Anglia and the South East have seen no widespread rain since May 29. There were also 16 consecutive days from June 24 where somewhere in the UK reached 28C (82.4F)

When will it rain?

There will be patchy rain and storms in various parts of the country on Thursday, but thunderstorms will begin to hit more of the UK on Friday and into Saturday as the heatwave breaks.