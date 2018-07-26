Japan hangs six more members of cult behind subway gas attack

The last six members of a Japanese doomsday cult held responsible for a deadly sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways have been executed.

The six, who had remained on death row, were hanged for a series of crimes in the 1990s, including the sarin gas attack that killed 13 people.

Thirteen members of the group had received death sentences. The first seven, including cult leader Shoko Asahara, were hanged about three weeks ago.

The cult, which envisioned overthrowing the government, amassed an arsenal of chemical, biological and conventional weapons in anticipation of an apocalyptic showdown. Its name Aum Shinrikyo means Supreme Truth.