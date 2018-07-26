Jewish newspapers united in stand against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

A joint editorial published by the country’s three most prominent Jewish newspapers has claimed the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, poses a threat to Jewish life if elected. Under the headline “United We Stand”, the Jewish Chronicle, Jewish Telegraph and Jewish News described Labour’s refusal to adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism as “sinister”. The editorial declares: "Today, Britain's three leading Jewish newspapers - Jewish Chronicle, Jewish News and Jewish Telegraph - take the unprecedented step of speaking as one by publishing the same front page. "We do so because of the existential threat to Jewish life in this country that would be posed by a Jeremy Corbyn-led government."

Protests organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism were held outside the Labour Party headquarters in April. Credit: PA

They urged Labour MPs to back a motion to be debated by the parliamentary party in September to accept the IHRA definition in full, including its list of examples of anti-Semitic behaviour. Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee enraged many Jews by omitting four of the examples, mostly relating to criticism of the state of Israel, from its new code of conduct on anti-Semitism. The party says the same issues are covered elsewhere in the document.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston to Twitter calling the situation "gut-wrenchingly shocking". In a letter to The Times, Labour peer Melvyn Bragg accused Mr Corbyn of “feebleness” in tackling the issue. The veteran broadcaster said he does not believe Mr Corbyn is a racist, but said he has failed to tackle anti-Semitism in the party effectively.

Melvyn Bragg has issued a warning over a Corbyn-led government. Credit: PA

“The virus of anti-Semitism is growing in the UK and Corbyn is in a strong position to stamp it out without any equivocation,” said the former South Bank Show presenter. “Jeremy Corbyn’s feebleness on this matter is a disgrace to the Labour Party and shames its traditional creed of tolerance, as well as grossly insulting some of our fellow citizens.”

Melvyn Bragg accused Mr Corbyn of “feebleness” in tackling the issue Credit: PA

The joint editorial in Jewish newspapers warned “the party that was, until recently, the natural home for our community has seen its values and integrity eroded by Corbynite contempt for Jews and Israel”. The papers said Labour had “diluted” the internationally-recognised IHRA definition with the effect that “political anti-Semitism targeting Israel” is regarded as acceptable unless racist intent can be proved. "With the government in Brexit disarray, there is a clear and present danger that a man with default blindness to the Jewish community's fears, a man who has a problem seeing that hateful rhetoric aimed at Israel can easily step into anti-Semitism, could become next prime minister," the papers said.

Maureen Lipman speaking at a demonstration outside the Labour Party headquarters. Credit: PA