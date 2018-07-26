Boris Johnson in call to ‘chuck Chequers’ as he renews assault on Theresa May’s Brexit plans

Boris Johnson has fired another broadside at Theresa May’s Brexit plans, branding them unworkable and calling on fellow Tory MPs to “chuck Chequers”.

The former foreign secretary – who walked out of the Cabinet days after signing up to the package at the Prime Minister’s country residence – said Mrs May’s blueprint would leave the UK in “vassalage, satrapy, colony status” to the EU.

His comments came as website Buzzfeed reported that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon made contact with Mr Johnson during a recent trip to London.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson refused to comment on the report.

Mr Bannon, who is reportedly planning to set up an office in Brussels to bring Donald Trump’s brand of right-wing populism to Europe, repeatedly praised Mr Johnson during interviews in the UK last week.

But he also talked up jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson as “the backbone of this country” in a bust-up with a reporter on LBC radio.