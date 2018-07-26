Judge to analyse next stage of Sir Cliff Richard’s privacy fight with BBC

A High Court judge is preparing to analyse the latest stage of a damages fight between Sir Cliff Richard and the BBC.

Sir Cliff sued over BBC coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following a child sex assault allegation.

Earlier this month Mr Justice Mann ruled in Sir Cliff’s favour following a High Court trial in London.

The judge concluded that coverage was a “very serious” privacy invasion and awarded the 77-year-old singer £210,000 damages.

He said the award would be made up of £190,000 to cover the “general effect” coverage had on Sir Cliff’s life – plus £20,000 because the BBC had aggravated harm by nominating coverage for an award.

Mr Justice Mann is scheduled to oversee a follow-up hearing in London on Thursday.