Low carbon power provides half of UK electricity, figures show

Half of the UK’s electricity came from low carbon sources such as wind turbines and nuclear power in 2017, official figures show. Renewables including wind, solar, biomass and hydropower provided a record 29.3% of Britain’s electricity in 2017, up from just under a quarter the previous year, as more wind turbines and solar farms were put up. Half of the power from renewables came from offshore wind farms, which generated 6.2% of overall power, and onshore turbines, which provided 8.6%.

There was a shift away from coal and gas towards renewables, with coal’s share of electricity generation falling to just 6.7% and gas power dropping to 40.4% of the mix, the annual Digest of UK Energy Statistics (Dukes) said. In total, low carbon energy sources accounted for a record 50.1% of UK electricity last year, up from 45.6% in 2016, the figures from the Business and Energy Department revealed. The shift away from fossil fuels for generating power meant that overall carbon emissions fell by 3.2% between 2016 and 2017.

