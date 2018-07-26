Man held after shots fired at car in Londonderry

Shots had been fired at the driver of a car which was rammed in the Sevenoaks area of the city on Tuesday morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Londonderry.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A man aged 50 was arrested in Londonderry on Wednesday evening and remains in police custody.

The victim managed to make it to a local police station and there were no reports of injuries.

Police believe a silver Peugeot collided with the black car as it drove near the entrance to Sevenoaks.