Man jailed for infecting two women with HIV

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for infecting two women with HIV in Ireland.

The man, who is aged 28, cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims.

He denied the charges but a jury unanimously found him guilty at Dublin Circuit Court of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to two former partners on dates between November 2009 and June 2010.

Garda Colm Kelly told the court that the accused started the relationships at around the same time in 2009.

He said the defendant had unprotected sex with both women and was reluctant to use protection.

One woman found out she had HIV after she became pregnant with his baby.

He also underwent screening and when he tested positive for HIV he “expressed a degree of surprise”.

It later emerged, however, that he was previously diagnosed with the disease in 2008 after being tested as a young asylum seeker after coming from Uganda.

The other woman also tested positive for HIV in June 2010 at the same location as the other woman.

The doctor treating both patients made the link that the women had the same partner.

The court heard that after his original diagnosis in 2008, the man was given treatment and medication and advised not to have unprotected sex.

When he was tested in 2010 and was found to have a high viral load, this implied he was not taking his medication.

It is the first case of its kind in Ireland.

The woman who had his first child and later went on to marry the accused, read an emotional statement in court on Friday.