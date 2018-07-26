Mary Ellis, the last surviving female World War Two pilot, dies aged 101

The last surviving female World War Two pilot, Mary Ellis has died aged 101 at her home on the Isle of Wight.

After responding to a radio appeal for female pilots, she was responsible for delivering Spitfires and bombers to the frontline.

She joined the Air Transport Auxiliary in 1941 and during the conflict flew around 1,000 planes. After, she moved to the Isle of Wight to manage Sandown airport for 20 years.

Ellis was awarded the freedom of the Isle of Wight earlier this year – described by the council leader, Dave Stewart, as a “national, international and island heroine”.