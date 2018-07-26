Missing man found safe and well

A man who went missing more than a week ago has been found safe and well.

Hasanat Muhammad Mahmood, 21, had last been seen when he left the family home in Herriet Street in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Thursday July 19.

He was reported missing on Wednesday July 25.

Police said he had missed a medical appointment and may not have his daily medication with him.

The 21-year-old was found safe and well in the Glasgow area on Thursday evening, police said.