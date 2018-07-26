MMA star McGregor sentenced to community service over New York disorder

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a back-stage melee at a New York arena.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management programme in addition to his five days of community service.

The 30-year-old Irish MMA fighter was joined on Thursday in a Brooklyn court by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who got three days of community service and an anger management course.