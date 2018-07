Mother of young brothers killed by banned driver calls for tougher sentences

A woman who saw her two young sons killed in a hit-and-run has made a fresh plea for the Government to introduce tougher sentences for drivers who kill. Robert Brown was banned from driving, travelling at more than twice the speed limit and had taken a cocktail of drugs when he mowed down Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two. The 53-year-old had his sentence increased from nine years to 10 and a half by the Court of Appeal on Thursday. But the boys’ mother, Louise Platt-May, 28, renewed her previous call – made after Brown was jailed in April – for the law to be changed “as soon as possible”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said: “We are pleased that the driver has been given a longer prison sentence, as what our family has had to go through, and will continue experience for the rest of our lives, highlights the need for the toughest possible sentences to be handed out to drivers who ruin lives. “We repeat our call for the Government to honour Corey and Casper’s legacy by ensuring proposals to introduce tougher sentences for drivers who kill are made law as soon as practically possible.” Mrs Platt-May was with her children on the way to a park when they were struck by Brown’s Ford Focus as they crossed MacDonald Road, Coventry, in February. She said: “The events of that day and having to witness your children die in front of you is something that our family will never get over. “We will never forgive the driver for the way he ripped our family apart. “Life without Corey and Casper is so difficult to put into words. “Knowing we won’t see their cheeky smile or hear their infectious laugh again is heartbreaking.”

A forensic officer at the scene of the crash Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The boys’ father Reece Platt-May was found dead while on holiday in Greece in May. In October last year, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced plans to introduce life sentences for those who cause death by dangerous driving or by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The proposals would also see drivers who kill as a result of speeding, racing or using a mobile phone face possible life sentences and a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving would be created. The MoJ said the tougher measures will be introduced as soon as the parliamentary timetable allows. Brown was jailed at Warwick Crown Court in April after admitting all charges against him, including two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Increasing his original sentence, Sir Brian Leveson said on Thursday the case justified a term “at the very top of the sentencing range”.

Robert Brown had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal Credit: West Midlands Police/PA