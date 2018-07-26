Motorists face long delays after lorry crashes into bridge over M6 motorway

Thousands of motorists are facing long delays in sweltering heat after a lorry was left “embedded” in a bridge over the M6 motorway. The vehicle was left a wreck of twisted metal and the cattle bridge was declared unsafe by engineers after the crash on the M6 near Broughton, Lancashire. Police now say the M6 will be closed between junctions 32 and 33 in both directions tonight and “possibly beyond” as engineers get to work removing the truck and making the bridge safe.

The lorry driver’s injuries are not said to be life-threatening Credit: Lancashire Police/PA

It means motorists heading for the Lake District this weekend, which is hosting the music festival Kendal Calling, are being advised to make 100-mile detours via the M1 in Yorkshire. Police thanked local Asda and Morrisons superstores for donations of water, food and fruit, which were handed out by officers during welfare checks on motorists stranded in the tail-backs since the crash around 6.45am on Thursday. Motorists are advised to not travel or to avoid the area as the crash has also led to heavy congestion on the nearby M61, M55 and A6.

