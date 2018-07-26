New east Belfast bus lanes to operate from Monday

A two-week, one-strike warning period will be in place until Monday August 13, during which motorists parking or driving illegally in the lanes will be issued with a warning notice instead of a penalty charge notice (PCN) for a first contravention.

A rapid transit system is due to begin using the lanes in just over a month.

Those on the Upper Newtownards Road, Albertbridge Road and East Bridge Street will be open from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday.

New bus lanes will begin operating in east Belfast on Monday.

An Infrastructure Department statement said: “The bus lanes will provide increased priority and a faster, more efficient service for existing bus services in the short term and, from 3 September, for Glider services on this key public transport route.

“Motorists will have the opportunity to get used to the new arrangements during the summer when traffic levels are traditionally lower.

“The department would ask road users in the area to take extra care until they are familiar with the new arrangements.”

When the city’s rapid transit system becomes operational on September 3 the route in east Belfast will run between Dundonald Park & Ride and the city centre.

It will continue through to McKinstry Road roundabout in west Belfast.

Similar bus lanes were introduced in west Belfast on July 23 and will be phased in in Belfast Harbour Estate, Sydenham Road, Queens Quay, Queens Bridge, Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Oxford Street on August 6.