One of the last surviving female World War Two pilots dies aged 101

One of the last surviving female Second World War pilots has died at the age of 101.

Mary Ellis delivered spitfires and bombers during the war as a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA).

She flew over 1,000 aircraft during the conflict before moving to the Isle of Wight to manage Sandown airport from 1950 to 1970.

In 1961, she married fellow pilot Don Ellis, who she lived with by the runway of the airport until his death in 2009.