Parents held over death of baby found at beauty spot freed on bail

A couple arrested on suspicion of the murder of their newborn daughter, who was found dead at a beauty spot, have been released on bail. The 48-year-old father and 33-year-old mother were held on Wednesday, almost four months after the discovery of the baby by a dog walker in woodland in Heywood, near Rochdale, on April 4. On Thursday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said the pair had been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police have been carrying out extensive inquiries including DNA analysis to find out what happened to the baby, named Pearl by detectives.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The two suspects, who sources confirmed are the child’s parents, were arrested on suspicion of murder, concealing a birth and preventing a lawful burial. Speaking on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, said the investigation was continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward. He said: “This continues to be an incredibly heartbreaking case for everyone involved – from the detectives working painstaking hours to find those responsible to members of the public that have felt the loss of Pearl.” The baby was found in a remote area of Roch Valley Woods, which is popular with dog walkers and families, at around 7.10am on April 4.

Police at the scene in Heywood in April Credit: Peter Byrne/PA